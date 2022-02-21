Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $15,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 77,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a market cap of $943.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.