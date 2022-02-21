Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Lowered to $540.00 at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $540.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $543.96.

NYSE:TYL opened at $411.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.68 and a 200-day moving average of $494.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.55, for a total value of $5,225,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,907 shares of company stock worth $15,578,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

