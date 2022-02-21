Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.71.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

