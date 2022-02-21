Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $1,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock worth $3,317,235. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.20 on Monday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

