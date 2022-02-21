Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to Neutral at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Altice USA to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.27.

ATUS stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,965 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,330,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,751,000. Mount Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,365,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $48,540,000. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

