Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,717 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,717 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AX. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $54.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.74 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

