Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 77,047 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 460.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,047 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after buying an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 62.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after buying an additional 347,339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $27.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.01. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Grant Whitney sold 2,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $81,985.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,186 shares of company stock worth $1,313,380 over the last 90 days.

SNCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

