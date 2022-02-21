Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells 21,246 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

TSE:MFC opened at C$26.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$28.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFC. CIBC dropped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.32.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

