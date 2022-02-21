Insider Selling: Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Sells 21,246 Shares of Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.
TSE:MFC opened at C$26.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$22.76 and a twelve month high of C$28.09.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.
