Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Acquires $896,950.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $178.64 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.01 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

