Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Acquires $896,950.00 in Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $178.64 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.01 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.09 and its 200-day moving average is $218.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.