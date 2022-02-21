Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.06.

PXT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total value of C$215,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total transaction of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,773,906.48. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,060 shares of company stock worth $2,202,197.

TSE PXT opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of C$17.28 and a 1 year high of C$28.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

