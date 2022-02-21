Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. reduced their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 251.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth $533,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 27.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the period. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $9.60 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

