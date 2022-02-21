Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 838,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,088 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Yatsen in the second quarter worth about $3,037,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 29.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the third quarter worth about $158,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 167,401.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,313,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 3,311,205 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Yatsen by 111.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th.

Shares of YSG opened at $1.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $675.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -1.39. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $208.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Yatsen had a negative net margin of 41.35% and a negative return on equity of 35.40%. Equities analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

