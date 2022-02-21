Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,266,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2,522.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

EXI opened at $114.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.08. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

