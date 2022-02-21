Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,197 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PUMP. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

ProPetro stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

