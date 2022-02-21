Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 331.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,184 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 274,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 84,819 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,134 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,353,000 after buying an additional 147,007 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -5.03%.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

