Scotiabank Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Price Target to C$117.00

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2022

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.82.

TD opened at $83.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,308,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,922,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after buying an additional 3,059,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after buying an additional 2,604,592 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

