Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CSTM stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.
CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
