Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSTM stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Constellium has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Constellium by 61.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 72,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 71,381 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

