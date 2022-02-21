Mirion Technologies (MIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIR opened at $9.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37. Mirion Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,554,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

