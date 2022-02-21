Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Golden Ocean Group Limited is a shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes. It operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market. Golden Ocean Group Limited, formerly known as Knightsbridge Shipping Limited, is based in HAMILTON, Bermuda. “

Shares of GOGL stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.05%. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,373,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,548 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 56,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 29,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

