Xperi (XPER) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Xperi to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPER opened at $16.41 on Monday. Xperi has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

Get Xperi alerts:

In other Xperi news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Xperi by 31.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the fourth quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xperi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.