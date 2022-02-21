Citigroup Inc. Has $104,000 Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

APTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of APTS stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

