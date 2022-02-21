Citigroup Inc. Buys 829 Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tucows were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV boosted its stake in Tucows by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,667,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,812 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,176,000 after acquiring an additional 83,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 195,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 71,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCX stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $777.89 million, a P/E ratio of 105.36 and a beta of 0.59. Tucows Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $92.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.13.

Tucows, Inc is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services.

