Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 343.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in IES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in IES by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.29 per share, with a total value of $51,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

IES stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $901.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.30. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.80 million during the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.05%.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across various end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

