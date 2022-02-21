Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,867 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,659 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 155,003.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 40,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIMO. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $75.84 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.53. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $96.89. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.14. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.85%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

