Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 115.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVNT opened at $6.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

Several brokerages have commented on VVNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

