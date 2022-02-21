Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 656 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFIG opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

