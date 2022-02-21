BlackRock Inc. Makes New $9.73 Million Investment in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 583,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,000.
Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
