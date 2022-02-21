BlackRock Inc. Makes New $9.73 Million Investment in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 583,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,000.

Separately, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.