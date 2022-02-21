Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FSR has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fisker from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.55.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47). Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fisker by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 88,250 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

