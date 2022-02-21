BlackRock Inc. Sells 5,033 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $69.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $61.17 and a one year high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

