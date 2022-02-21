Morgan Stanley Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $190.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.71.

Endava stock opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.66. Endava has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $46.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $45.56. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $157.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

