BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 183,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $386,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 70,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $32.04.

