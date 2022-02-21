Raymond James Reiterates “$8.00” Price Target for Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

KGC opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.83. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 59,308,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $337,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917,522 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950,090 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.