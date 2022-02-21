EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EverQuote from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

EverQuote stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.10.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 349,737 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,290 and have sold 22,169 shares valued at $343,152. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter valued at $381,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 74.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 28.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 106.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 20.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

