Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Raised to $12.50

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.21.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

