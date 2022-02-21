BlackRock Inc. Buys 442,960 Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,511,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Solid Biosciences were worth $10,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 26.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Solid Biosciences Profile

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.