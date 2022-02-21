BlackRock Inc. Buys 201,858 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,647,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,779,000 after buying an additional 9,678,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in ICL Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,924,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,679,000 after buying an additional 274,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ICL stock opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.66. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $11.16.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL).

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.