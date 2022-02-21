Credit Suisse Group Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.
SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,348.96.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
