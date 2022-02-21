Credit Suisse Group Trims Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Target Price to $850.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $1,300.00 to $850.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 29th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Shopify from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,156.68.

SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a one year low of $640.42 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,348.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

