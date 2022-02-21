Brokers Set Expectations for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BJRI. Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $34.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

