Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 1-Year High at $320.00

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 317.42 ($4.30), with a volume of 84381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.28).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.12. The stock has a market cap of £817.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.
Ruffer Investment Company Profile (LON:RICA)
