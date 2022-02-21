Ruffer Investment (LON:RICA) Sets New 1-Year High at $320.00

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 317.42 ($4.30), with a volume of 84381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316 ($4.28).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 299.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 295.12. The stock has a market cap of £817.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

