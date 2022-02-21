$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.14. Endeavour Silver reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endeavour Silver.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 25,072 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EXK opened at $4.05 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $690.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.97. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

