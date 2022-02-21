BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 728,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vincerx Pharma were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 636,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,917 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 90,069 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 84,401 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 227,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 133,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

In other news, Director Laura I. Bushnell bought 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $25,172.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ahmed Md Hamdy purchased 6,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $64,629.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 12,269 shares of company stock valued at $125,024 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $5.99 on Monday. Vincerx Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

