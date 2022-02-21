Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAH. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,760,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 35.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after acquiring an additional 99,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 63.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 60.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAH opened at $52.20 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on SAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

