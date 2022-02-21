Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $31,000 Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 2,875,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,881,000 after acquiring an additional 93,763 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,357,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $61.85.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

