Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 368 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morphic by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.56 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

