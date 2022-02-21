Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rocky Brands were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 51.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 303,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 308.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 17.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $40.59 on Monday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $296.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

RCKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocky Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

