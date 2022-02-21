Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $37,000 in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKFG. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $828,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,370,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Markforged during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,948,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Markforged news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240 in the last quarter.
Shares of MKFG stock opened at $4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
About Markforged
oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.
