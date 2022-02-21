Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Chegg from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.64.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $28.29 on Friday. Chegg has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chegg news, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 392,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

