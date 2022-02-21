Boise Cascade (BCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $82.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. Boise Cascade has a fifty-two week low of $45.83 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

Several research firms have commented on BCC. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

