Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Purchases $36,455,000.00 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.91 per share, with a total value of $36,455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ASAN stock opened at $63.14 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Asana by 265.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

