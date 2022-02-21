Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

NYSE G opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.