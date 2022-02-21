Genpact (NYSE:G) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Genpact (NYSE:G) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.
NYSE G opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 1 year low of $39.04 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19.
In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
